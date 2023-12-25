Woman forced to apologize for putting on Saltburn for family Christmas movie

A Twitter/X user opted to show the hotly-contested film Saltburn for her family’s Christmas movie festivities, and it didn’t go as planned.

A hallmark of Christmas is family movies with powerful messages that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. From Miracle on 34th Street to It’s a Wonderful Life, holiday movies have been bringing families together for generations.

Many holiday films teach lessons about family, gratitude, friendship, and love. They’re almost guaranteed to make you tear up even just a little bit. Whether it’s The Muppet Christmas Carol or Elf, they are always fun for the whole family.

But one Twitter/X user decided to go bold for their family’s Christmas Eve viewing and showed the wildly divisive Saltburn, which is rated R for graphic nudity, drug use, and disturbing violent content. It’s not exactly what you’d call a family-friendly choice.

Youtube: MGM Still from the movie Saltburn

Woman “told to go for a walk” after showing family Saltburn

A woman on Twitter/X took to sharing their experience in the aftermath of showing Saltburn. “Movie day with the fam & my choice is Saltburn xo,” she wrote in her initial tweet.

In the follow-up post, she claimed, “It has been turned off & I’ve been told to go for a walk.”

She attached a screenshot of a text from Ma which reads: “When you come back I want you to apologise to everyone you dickhead.”

She then shared that “it was the bath scene that did it.”

In a reply to another user, the OP stated they have “a big family, aged between 2-76.” Children being present for the infamous bath scene, which deals explicitly with rated X content, would certainly elicit strong reactions. That says nothing about the nudity and violence present throughout the film.

Regarding the film’s graphic nudity, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan said “it totally felt right” to do the nude scenes, which ignited heated conversations on and offline. “It’s ownership. This is my place,” the actor told Men’s Health. “It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.'”

Saltburn is now streaming on Prime.

