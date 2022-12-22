Willow star Erin Kellyman on the importance of queer representation in Disney show

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Willow star Erin Kellyman has been discussing the gay relationship her character has in the Disney+ show, stating that she hopes it makes queer kids feel “less isolated and scared and weird.”

Kellyman – who previously played Karli Morgenthau in Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the streamer – is aspiring knight Jade in Willow. Who also happens to be in love with her best friend Kit.

There’s been sexual tension between the pair throughout the series. And they finally admit their true feelings during an argument in Episode 5, which we reviewed here.

It’s an important moment in the series, and for Kellyman – who is openly gay – a big deal when it comes to queer representation in the family show.

Willow star says gay storyline is “beautifully written”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kellyman says of Jade and Kit’s relationship: “I think it’s so beautifully written. It’s been so beautifully created.

“It’s not a story where they’re worried about being gay. It’s not a story where they’re hyper-sexualized. It’s just two people being in love. The gender is secondary. They’re just in love with each other.

“I think it’s really beautiful and also needed. I think for anybody that is struggling with realizing that they’re gay – or knows somebody that’s realizing that they’re gay – having this normalized representation is just so important.

Erin Kellyman says Jade is “healing my inner child”

Coming hot on the heels of Andor also featuring an openly gay relationship, Kellyman also talks about how satisfying it is being part of such a storyline.

“It feels like I’m healing my inner child,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Having not seen these shows when I was younger, now being able to be the representation that I didn’t have is something that is so peaceful. There’s something so peaceful about it, something so reassuring and calming.

“I know that if I saw this when I was a kid, I would have been completely in love with Kit and Jade, and I would have felt a lot less isolated and scared and weird. So, it’s just really beautiful to be able to do that now.”

Willow is now streaming on Disney+, and you can find our coverage of the show here.