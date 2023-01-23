Willow: Ron Howard has “plan for more seasons,” waiting on Disney decision

Willow executive producer Ron Howard has been talking up the prospect of a second season, stating that the show’s creative team has plans in place.

Willow the TV series is the long-gestating serialized sequel to Willow the movie.

The show hit Disney+ at the tail-end of 2022, while the Season 1 finale screened at the start of 2023. That episode hinted that the series was first in a TV trilogy via this mid-credit sting, but since then there’s been no word regarding a Season 2.

But Ron Howard is optimistic, hinting that plans are afoot should his team get a green-light.

Ron Howard on Willow: “There’s certainly more story to tell”

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ron Howard said: “There’s always been a hope and a plan for more seasons. There’s certainly more story to tell, but there’s nothing concrete that I can comment on right now.

“From a creative standpoint, everybody is energized. Everybody loved working on Willow. It felt like it found its voice and its footing, so we’re just standing by.”

Why TV was the right place for a Willow sequel

Ron Howard then explained why TV was the right place for the sequel. “With Disney+, we finally had the environment that would support the show in a very cinematic way,” Howard told THR.

“You could benefit from the work that the movie had done and take it further thanks to digital technology and all that provides us in terms of special effects. So it’s not something that you could necessarily do on a network or cable budget, Game of Thrones aside.

“But the other thing is that the world has endured. The idea of Willow as a character has just grown over the years, generationally, and the combination of Disney+ wanting to be ambitious, needing to do more and this undercurrent of support made it seem like a good bet for them.

“And [showrunner] Jon Kasdan also had a great take on it. He was able to walk into our meeting with a point of view about how to take the world further and broaden the evil in the landscape and look at characters beyond Willow. He had great instincts about who the next generation of adventurers and significant central characters would be and what they would look like.”

Willow the movie and Willow the series are both currently streaming on Disney+, while you can read our thoughts on how Season 1 sets up a potential Season 2 here.