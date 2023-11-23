Scream 7 controversy explained: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega & more

With news of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega departing Scream 7 and other major developments, we’ve broken down the controversies surrounding the upcoming horror movie sequel.

Since its inception in the 1990s, Scream has become one of the most beloved horror franchises, famed for its unique blend of gore, comedy, and meta-commentary, not to mention the iconic villain, Ghostface.

The latest installment, Scream 6, was nothing short of a success, drawing in $169 million at the box office against an estimated $35 million production budget, as well as earning 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s no surprise then that Scream 7 was given the greenlight earlier this year, with the franchise finding a new director in Christopher Landon. But this week, the movie has been mired in controversy – let us explain.

Scream 7 controversy explained

From Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega no longer in the Scream 7 cast to an alleged rewrite, a lot’s been going on with the project this week.

Below, you can find a rundown of all of the controversies surrounding the horror movie.

Melissa Barrera gets fired from Scream 7

On Tuesday, November 21, it was announced that Sam Carpenter star Melissa Barrera had been “quietly removed” from Scream 7, with a spokesperson for the film’s studio, Spyglass, stating that it was in relation to her posts on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

There has been a heavy backlash to her firing, and it shows no signs of slowing. All of Barrera’s social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict have been shared online, many of which speak about supporting all of those who are suffering and calling for peace.

“As we all wake up to what is (and has been) happening in Gaza and see it for what it is, it is very important to also understand: Just like all Palestinians are NOT Hamas. All Jewish people are NOT the Israeli Govt,” she wrote in one post.

“Do not blame, or hate on, a whole group of people because of what some are doing. I stand with all those caught in the crossfire. I pray for freedom and peace for you and your families.”

Barrera has also said: “It’s so f**king sad and frustrating to see so many people and most of western media trying SO HARD to equate Palestinian Liberation with supporting Hamas. When they are NOT the same thing.”

As the backlash to her firing continued, a Spyglass spokesperson shared the following statement with Variety: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Director Christopher Landon also reacted to the tumult, writing in a since-deleted tweet: “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

Fans are now calling for a mass boycott of Scream 7 and the franchise as a whole. “Melissa Barerra has been fired from her role for supporting #Palestine & calling a stop to #genocide,” wrote one on X/Twitter. “Well done to her. #BoycottSCREAM7 the franchise movie & Boycott anything to do with @spyglassmediagr.”

Others have been comparing the decision to the treatment of other actors, with one commenting: “It’s insane that Zionists like Noah Schnapp are free to say the most vile comments and face no repercussions. Meanwhile people like Melissa Barrera can get fired just for supporting Palestine. This hypocrisy is infuriating.”

Barrera has since broken her silence on the controversy through an Instagram story shared on November 22, writing: “I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people. Every person on this Earth, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status, deserves equal human rights, dignity, and of course, freedom.

“I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence.” The star finished the post with the words: “Silence is not an option for me.”

Jenna Ortega departs Scream 7

Amid numerous calls for Jenna Ortega to stand with her on-screen sister and leave Scream 7, it’s been revealed that the Wednesday star isn’t expected to return to the franchise – but the reported reason isn’t related to Barrera.

Sources told Deadline that “this has nothing to do with the fallout from Melissa Barrera‘s firing yesterday by Spyglass Media over that actress’ social media repostings on the Hamas-Israel conflict; nor does it have to do with the actress asking for an end to her Scream contract.”

Apparently this was planned during the actor’s strike, and is related to Ortega being wrapped up in filming Season 2 of Netflix’s Wednesday. Nonetheless, the news has been spread far and wide on social media, with many believing Ortega is actually just standing by Barrera.

“You really expect me to believe Jenna walking less than 24 hours after Melissa’s firing is a coincidence when she herself is also openly pro-Palestine?!?” said one, while another wrote: “What a way to end the Scream franchise with Melissa Barrera dropping the Ghostface mask behind and Jenna Ortega leaving with her.”

Fans revisit Neve Campbell dispute amid Scream 7 wishlist rumors

Following the Barrera and Ortega news, sources told Variety that producers are “keen” to bring Sidney Prescott icon Neve Campbell back into the fold for Scream 7 – but fans were quick to highlight the previous controversy between the OG star and the horror franchise.

As per the report: “The Scream movies have a bench of characters who are still alive or who could be reanimated… producers are keen to see her reclaim her iconic character Sidney Prescott.”

It’s also been reported that Patrick Dempsey is hoped to reprise his role as Mark Kincaid, last seen in Scream 3.

Paramount Pictures

However, Campbell left the franchise over a pay dispute. In 2022, the star announced her decision not to reprise her role as Sidney in Scream 6, as she felt “the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” as per Variety.

Taking to X/Twitter, one wrote: “Neve Campbell took a stand against the studios and refused to be in Scream 6 when they didn’t pay her worth for being the main character of the franchise. Melissa Barrera spoke out against the genocide in Gaza and is fired from Scream 7. Both of them deserve SO much better.”

Another said: “They are about to call Neve Campbell groveling, attempting to back up the money truck to convince her to come back and I truly hope she tells them to go f**k themselves before hanging up! #Scream7.”

There are talks of a complete rewrite of Scream 7

Given the sticky situation Scream 7 is in, with no lead stars and widespread talks of boycotting, sources have suggested that there could be a “full creative reboot” of the film – including a fresh script.

A source told Variety in the aforementioned report that Ortega and Barerra were on a two-movie contract, which they fulfilled with Scream 5 and 6. This leaves the seventh chapter with little to work with.

The outlet went on to say: “James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the writers of the previous two Scream installments, will now work on a fresh draft to present to filmmakers. Some set pieces and twists may be preserved, but the movie will need to find new protagonists.”

