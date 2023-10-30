Why Ji Chang-wook was “disappointed” about his bloody action scene in The Worst of Evil

The Worst of Evil star Ji Chang-wook has an impressive resume from romance, fantasy, and action, but reveals why his bloody action scene in the K-drama was slightly disappointing.

Fans are over the moon with Disney+‘s The Worst of Evil and have given its cast five stars for their dynamic portrayal of their intense characters. Ji starred as Jun-mo, a low-ranked detective who gets a chance at a promotion by going undercover.

Having infiltrated one of Gangnam’s criminal gangs, he finds himself sinking into darkness as his wife also becomes involved. It created a complex situation between his duty as a cop, husband, and the crime boss’s newfound ally. Actor Ji proved he is a star when it comes to action sequences.

Fans were blown away by his on-screen shift from a lovable character to a blood-thirsty gang member. Leaving his pristine cream suit soaked in blood by the end of the ninth episode. Ji is proud of his well-received K-drama action scene but admits he’s disappointed because another scene got all the glory.

Ji Chang-wook’s kiss scene got more attention

The Worst of Evil star laments how his kiss scene with his co-star Bibi got the spotlight over his meticulously executed fight scene in Episode 9.

In the ninth episode, Jun-mo arrives at the gang’s headquarters in chaos. Another gang has ambushed them and killing their members. The scene has Ji’s character go from a nice date to bloody carnage. By the end of the fight sequence, Jun-mo is soaked from head to toe in blood.

In an interview with Daum, the actor explained why he was upset the scene didn’t take center stage.

“The scene of fighting in the hallway of the office was filmed with one take, and I thought people would like this scene. But it was a pity [disappointment] that the kissing scene became more a hot topic than this,” he said. “It’s an act of trying to save Uijeong, but I wanted to draw the evil deeds I did in it in a desperate and scary way. So I consulted with the makeup team and asked if I wanted more blood, and I added the setting by wearing a lens that looks like bloodshot to my eyes,” he said in a rough translation of the original Korean article.

The kissing scene was between Jun-mo and Bibi’s character Hae-ryeon in Episode 8 before the fight sequence. While undercover, Jun-mo has no choice but to play along with her feelings for him and their dating. Back at her hotel, she ambushes him into a steamy kiss scene that blew fans away. K-dramas are notorious for these scenes, and it was no surprise it was the talk of the town.

