The new chapter of True Detective is nearly upon is, but why is Season 4 titled Night Country?

True Detective is a crime anthology series that was created by Nic Pizzolatto a decade ago. There have been three seasons thus far, each one focusing on new crimes, being investigated by new characters, in new settings.

Season 1 launched in 2014, with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson playing the protagonist policemen. Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Taylor Kitsch were the investigating officers in 2015’s Season 2. And Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff were on the case in 2019’s Season 3.

The forthcoming Season 4 casts Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as the cops in question, while filmmaker Issa López now takes on showrunning duties. And for the first time, the show has a subtitle, with Season 4 called True Detective: Night Country. Here’s why….

Why is True Detective Season 4 called Night Country?

Season 4 of True Detective unfolds in Ennis, Alaska, 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The sun sets on December 17 in that location, and doesn’t rise again until the New Year. Meaning it’s permanently night while the show’s police investigation plays out – hence the title ‘Night Country’.

For López – who directs and writes or co-writes all six episodes – the title also fits thematically, with the showrunner calling Season 4 a “dark mirror” of Season 1. Speaking to Vanity Fair, López says: “Where True Detective [Season 1] is male and it’s sweaty, Night Country is cold and it’s dark and it’s female.”

There are also more specific reasons why the series is called Night Country, with characters using the term towards the end of the season, alluding to it being a place rather than an idea. But that strays into spoiler territory, so we’ll update this article with that information once the episodes in question have aired.

What is the new series about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

True Detective Night Country debuts on HBO this Sunday, January 14 in the US, where it will also be available to stream on Max. In the UK, the show premieres in the early hours of Monday, January 15 on Sky Atlantic, and streaming service NOW.