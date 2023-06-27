Josh Gad has opened up about the problems facing Shrunk, a reboot of the Honey I Shrunk the Kids that he was planning to make with original star Rick Moranis.

Josh Gad has been the driving force behind getting the Shrunk franchise back up-and-running via a big-budget reboot.

The series kicked off with 1989 smash Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which was followed by the less-well-received Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992, and a straight-to-DVD sequel Honey, We Blew Up Ourselves in 1997.

Article continues after ad

According to Gad, the new film was close to happening, but events have since conspired against Shrunk. But he nevertheless holds out hope.

Why Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot is on hold

Taking to Twitter, Gad wrote: “A lot of u ask me what’s going on with this film. Truth is, we were inches from starting and then [the global shutdown] hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us. If you want it, let your local @disney know.”

Article continues after ad

The message was posted above a fake poster for the film by Boss Logic, that features Moranis – as his Honey character Wayne Szalinsky – looking at Ant-Man and the Wasp through a magnifying glass. There’s no suggestion that this would be a crossover with the Marvel movies, but the combination makes for a funny image.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In spite of the delay, it sounds like Moranis is still on-baord, as underneath the tweet someone writes: “I don’t want it if Rick Moranis isn’t in it.” To which Gad responds: “He is.”

Article continues after ad

Todd Rosenberg was writing the script, with David Hoberman producing. Joe Johnston – who helmed the original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, as well as The Rocketeer, and Captain America: The First Avenger – was directing. Thereby bringing the franchise full circle.

In terms of what’s been keeping Gad so busy, his recent roles include playing the lead in TV series Avenue 5, and guest spots on Staged and Curb Your Enthusiasm. While he’ll next be heard voicing a canine in forthcoming comedy Strays.

Article continues after ad

For more on the various Disney projects in development, head here.