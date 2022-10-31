Why Black Panther 2 only features one post-credit scene

Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post-credits scene? Producer Nate Moore has shed light on what Marvel fans can expect at the end of Black Panther 2 and the future of the MCU.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the latest MCU blockbuster, which will mark the end of Phase Four in Marvel’s ongoing cinematic universe.
It has become traditional to await the next post-credits scene in a Marvel movie. Whether it includes a tease for the future or a fun throwback for hardcore fans, a Marvel movie is never truly over until the post-credits scene has rolled.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore has given fans an inclination of what to expect in the movie’s end credits.
Black Panther 2 will have one post-credits scene, says producer
If you were hoping for at least two or three post-credits scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you may want to temper your expectations. This time, there will only be one mid-credits scene to enjoy.
Producer Nate Moore explained to Brandon Davis of the Phase Zero podcast “not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different.”
“Especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, ‘Hey there’s a tag at the end credits’ felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing,” Moore said.
Moore added that “much like Endgame didn’t have a tag, this didn’t feel like a movie that needed it.”
While the contents of the post-credits scene have yet to be disclosed, many are hoping that the movie will show a glimpse of the Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom.
Phase Five of the MCU will begin with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is set to release in early 2023.