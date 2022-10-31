Why Black Panther 2 only features one post-credit scene

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post-credits scene? Producer Nate Moore has shed light on what Marvel fans can expect at the end of Black Panther 2 and the future of the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the latest MCU blockbuster, which will mark the end of Phase Four in Marvel’s ongoing cinematic universe.

It has become traditional to await the next post-credits scene in a Marvel movie. Whether it includes a tease for the future or a fun throwback for hardcore fans, a Marvel movie is never truly over until the post-credits scene has rolled.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore has given fans an inclination of what to expect in the movie’s end credits.

Black Panther 2 will have one post-credits scene, says producer

If you were hoping for at least two or three post-credits scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you may want to temper your expectations. This time, there will only be one mid-credits scene to enjoy.

Producer Nate Moore explained to Brandon Davis of the Phase Zero podcast “not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different.”

“Especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, ‘Hey there’s a tag at the end credits’ felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing,” Moore said.

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Namor will serve as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s villain.

Moore added that “much like Endgame didn’t have a tag, this didn’t feel like a movie that needed it.”

While the contents of the post-credits scene have yet to be disclosed, many are hoping that the movie will show a glimpse of the Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom.

Phase Five of the MCU will begin with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is set to release in early 2023.