Wakanda Forever trailer supports theory of two Black Panthers

The latest trailer for Wakanda Forever seems to hint that the movie will end with more than one Black Panther.

One of the biggest questions Marvel fans have as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaches is who will take the reigns from the fallen King T’Challa and become the Black Panther.

Theories from the obvious candidates (Shuri, Nakia, M’Baku) to the more ridiculous (a resurrected Killmonger) have been flying around. However, one popular theory is that not one, but two Wakandans will take the Black Panther mantle.

That theory may have gotten a bit more support in a recent trailer.

Wakanda Forever trailer may hint at multiple Black Panthers

The latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer ends on a shot of two helmets before cutting to a shot of the new Black Panther.

This shot is significant because it could signal that the Black Panther mantle will not be taken by a single successor.

This theory has been floating around the internet for quite some time, and it would not only make sense narratively, but also help accomplish the monumental task of passing the mantle after Chadwick Boseman’s death.

Upon close examination, the other helmet does actually appear to resemble that of T’Challa, so this shot could just signify the transition of the title from one Black Panther to the next.

However, the decision to show two Black Panther helmets is quite significant, especially given some of the focus put onto Nakia and M’Baku before landing on those two helmets.

Of course, this is all conjecture and theory, but after months of breaking down the previous trailers it would be wild if fans managed to guess this movie’s big reveal.