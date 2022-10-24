Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals first terrifying look at Kang the Conqueror

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

The first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – has finally debuted online, revealing the first look at villain Kang The Conqueror.

Phase Four of the MCU has traversed multiple realms, but Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man outing is keeping things quantum.

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release next month, marking the end of the fourth phase, Marvel fans have been waiting with bated breath for any glimpse at Ant-Man 3, especially after the reaction at San Diego Comic-Con.

Now, the time has come: the first trailer is finally here.

Paul Rudd enters the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man 3 trailer

You can check out the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below:

After helping defeat Thanos and formidable army in Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is finally reunited with Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer respectively return to their roles, while Loki newcomer Jonathan Majors joins the cast as Kang The Conqueror.

Having showcased the terrifying danger of the multiverse in the Disney+ show, Kang The Conqueror is a multiversal enemy that holds the power to truly devastate the MCU as we know it.

Kathryn Newton will play Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie Lang, stepping into the role after Emma Fuhrmann. Bill Murray has been cast in an undisclosed role, though it is speculated he could be playing or affiliated with the sinister MODOK.

The movie’s writer, Jeff Loveness, revealed to Bridger Wingar’s ‘I Said No Gifts!’ podcast how extensive the VFX have been pushed: “There’s this new technology called The Volume, which is basically a living green screen.”

“You can actually put up the backgrounds and the cool visual effects that you want in real-time. Much better for the actors, and then they’ll do digital stuff later to make it look better,” Loveness continued.

“There was a complicated running sequence where the Wasp, the camera’s moving with her and it tracks on the screen, so it just kind of looks like a legitimate shot from the movie, and it’s very jarring to have this gigantic screen moving like a camera.”

From Thanos’ photorealistic presence to the Quantum Realm itself, we’re sure that the next Ant-Man movie will be a visual spectacle like no other.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on February 17, 2023.