What time is Dr. Stone Season 3 out on Crunchyroll?

Dr. Stone Season 3, titled New World, is coming to Crunchyroll – but what day and time can you watch it? We’ll explain all.

Spring always brings a bunch of new exciting anime, and one of the most anticipated of this year so far is Dr. Stone Season 3, otherwise known as Dr. Stone: New World, which is coming to Crunchyroll very soon.

The anime has only been growing in hype with every season, as it follows this official plot: “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world.”

But what what day and time is the series dropping on Crunchyroll? Well, read on, and we’ll explain all…

Dr. Stone Season 3 episodes release schedule

Dr. Stone: New World will be released on Crunchyroll on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The official number of episodes for the season has not been clearly stated, and since Season 1 ran for 24 episodes, while Season 2 ran for 11, the official number is anyone’s guess.

So for now we will go with the middle-ground assumption that there are 12, meaning that this will be the release schedule:

Episode 1 – Thursday April 6, 2023

Episode 2 – Thursday April 13, 2023

Episode 3 – Thursday April 20, 2023

Episode 4 – Thursday April 27, 2023

Episode 5 – Thursday May 4, 2023

Episode 6 – Thursday May 11, 2023

Episode 7 – Thursday May 18, 2023

Episode 8 – Thursday May 25, 2023

Episode 9 – Thursday June 1, 2023

Episode 10 – Thursday June 8, 2023

Episode 11 – Thursday June 15, 2023

Episode 12 – Thursday June 22, 2023

The episodes will be released on Crunchyroll in Japanese dubbing, with subtitles in multiple languages.

We’ll update this section if there are any changes to the number of episodes and their release dates, and check out the times of release below, as it could mean that you’re watching the show on a different day.

What time do new Dr. Stone episodes come out?

The first episode of Dr. Stone: new World will premiere on Crunchyroll at 7:30am PT on Thursday. The release will be as follows for other time zones:

10:30am ET

11:30am Brazil

3:30pm UK

4:30pm Central European Summer Time

8pm India Standard Time

12:30am Australia

2:30am New Zealand

The official plot for the third season is as follows: “With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa’s Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification.

“However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.”

