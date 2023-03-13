Dr Stone Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast & plot

Dr Stone Season 3 is on the way, so here’s everything we know so far, including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

There’s a ton of great recurring anime shows out there, and of the ones returning during this Spring anime season, one to watch out for is the third season of science-themed romp Dr Stone.

The official plot for the show is as thus: “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world.”

But obviously there’s more plot and characters to be known about for Season 3, which is called Dr Stone: new World. So here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Dr Stone Season 3 will premiere weekly on Crunchyroll, starting from April 6 at 10:30am ET. The English dubbed version will then premiere on April 20 at 3:30pm ET.

Dubs in other languages will then be released at later, currently unknown dates.

The season is expected to run for two quarters of the year, but will be split into different broadcast seasons.

Dr Stone Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a recently released trailer, which depicts the characters as they set sail for a new scientific adventure.

The trailer also involves Huwie Ishizaki’s opening theme song “Wasure Gataki.”

Dr Stone Season 3 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

The voice acting cast will remain the same, with one new addition of Maaya Sakamoto, who will be joining the show’s cast as Francois.

The returning cast includes:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami

Kengo Kawanishi as Gen Asagiri

Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa

Aaron Dismuke as Senku Ishigami

Manami Numakura as Kohaku

Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki

Karin Takahashi as Suika

Reina Ueda as Ruri

Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio

Mugihito as Kaseki

Ayumu Murase as Ginro

Dr Stone Season 3 plot: What will happen next season?

The official plot for the third season is as follows:

“With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa’s Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.”

The anime – which began in 2019 – will continue to follow the plot of the manga of the same name, by Boichi (Sun-Ken Rock) and Riichirou Inagaki. It was first released in 2017, and its final volume came out in 2022.

Dr Stone is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.