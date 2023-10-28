What is the new Beatles Documentary about? Now and Then explained

Disney+ is about to release a new documentary covering the upcoming Beatles song, Now and Then.

Beatlemania may never reach the hype that it did back in the 1960s, but that doesn’t mean that it’s gone away.

And now, a brand new short film documentary is on its way with Disney+, and this time it’s for an upcoming unreleased song.

Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song is set to cover the recording of that song, along with some extra history about one of the biggest British bands. Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

What is Now and Then about?

The official synopsis for the documentary is as such: “Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song,” a 12-minute documentary film tells the story of The Beatles last song featuring exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon, and Peter Jackson.”

Article continues after ad

The song and the documentary will combine recordings from the late John Lennon and George Harrison, completed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, ultimately paying tribute to the legacy of the Beatles.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Watch the trailer below for the 12 minute short film on Disney+:

The film will feature archived Beatles footage and interviews from the likes of George Harrison, as well as new footage of John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon, along with the surviving Beatles members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as they work in the studio.

When will Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song come out?

Now and Then, both the song and the short film, will be released on November 1.

Article continues after ad

Disney+ has been one of the main venues for Beatles footage. The streaming platform has already given audiences the Peter Jackson-directed docuseries The Beatles: Get Back in 2021, which explored the band’s recording of their album Let It Be, a movie that later went on to win five Emmys.

Article continues after ad

Check out our latest coverage of the industry with more TV & Movies news here.