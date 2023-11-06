What is Six Feet Under about? Netflix HBO series explained

Netflix has begun streaming a new drama series that has everyone curious: Six Feet Under. The 2001 HBO series was a hit for five seasons and has been revived thanks to Netflix.

The HBO series, from the creator of True Blood, was added to the Netflix roster as part of the deal struck with Warner Bros Discovery. Since then, it’s been popping up all over social media, with many fans wondering if the series is a crime thriller or not based on the title.

Before his standout role as a serial killer in Dexter, Michael C. Hall starred as part of the ensemble cast of Six Feet Under, along with many recognizable faces. The show is a multiple Emmy-winner, with a series finale often called the best in TV. It even became one of Games of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin’s favorites.

With the series having high praises all around, here’s what Six Feet Under is all about and why it’s worth watching.

Six Feet Under focuses on a family and a funeral home

Nate Fisher (Peter Krause) and his brother David Fisher (Michael C. Hall) inherit their father’s funeral home business after his death, which becomes the focal point of the family, their friends, and the people involved.

When the family patriarch dies, Fisher & Sons Funeral Home becomes the responsibility of Nate and David. Intertwined in the business are their mother, widow Ruth Fisher (France Conroy) and younger sister Claire (Lauren Ambrose). Six Feet Under also includes both David and Nate’s on-and-off again and long-term partners.

The series focuses on one death story at the start of each episode – from murder, heart attacks, accidental deaths, or children’s deaths. It sets the tone and message for the overall episode and how the circumstances of the death affect the Fishers. As well as how they look at life, death, and its aftereffects. One of the details often seen in each episode is either David or Nate talking to the deceased at some point in the episode.

All the while, Six Feet Under deals with the interpersonal dynamics of the Fisher family from their personal stories, relationship issues, and more. The series was well known for its use of dark comedy to combat its overall morbid theme. Audiences might want to watch the series to get to its heart-wrenching finale, which was dubbed as one of the best in TV history. Six Feet Under aired from 2001 until 2005 and ended its run with five seasons.

Six Feet Under is available to stream on Netflix and HBO Max.

