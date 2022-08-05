Warner Bros has a 10-year plan for DC movies to rival Marvels

The CEO of Warner Bros Discovery has hinted that big things are on the way for DC movies in a 10-year plan that will look to challenge the current MCU structure.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslva has revealed that there is a current 10-year plan in place that includes all future DC films. This update comes out of the recent Q2 2022 earnings call the company held earlier this week.

After the main briefing, Zaslva held a Q&A session in which he addressed the state of the DC cinematic universe and all upcoming projects that fall under this umbrella. He began by acknowledging how big of a role DC Films play when looking at the broader content Warner Bros produce.

“Our ambition is to bring Warner Bros back and to produce great high-quality films, and as we look at the opportunities that we have broadly, DC is one of the top of the list for us.”

Zaslva then went on to highlight some of the big DC characters and further call attention to how each essentially operates as their own, separate brand.

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman — these are brands that are known everywhere in the world. The ability to drive those all over the world with a great story is a big opportunity for us. We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business. We’re going to focus.”

It was after these opening words that he then revealed the big decade-long plan Warner Bros have for all these beloved characters. Furthermore, how they will be taking inspiration from their fellow comic book rivals at Marvel by establishing a clearer outline going forward.

“There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together, very effectively, with Kevin Feige at Disney.” He then concluded by expressing his excitement for the future of DC films.

“We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we’re going to focus on quality. We’re not going to release any film before it’s ready. We’re not going to release a film to make a quarter. We’re not going to release a film unless the focus is going to be, ‘how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?’ But DC is something that we think we could make better and we’re focused on it now. We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash – and we’re working on all of those. We’re very excited about them.”

While this update from Warner Bros does promise a bright future for the state of DC films, much attention is being placed on the recent cancellation of the Batgirl film. Batgirl was just completely scrapped by the studio despite being essentially completed.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the news. The films directors, as well as the main cast, have also voiced their own surprise and frustration at the cancellation.

