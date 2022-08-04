Leslie Grace & Batgirl directors respond to movie being canceled: “We can’t believe it”

Leslie Grace and the directors of Batgirl have responded after Warner Bros. canceled the DC movie, despite it nearing completion.

The news comes amid a shake-up of the studio after the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, with newly installed CEO David Zaslav pivoting the firm’s strategy back towards theatrical releases and away from HBO Max projects.

Batgirl, which was set to debut Grace’s caped crusader alongside the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, was canceled despite shooting having finished. While the circumstances surrounding the move aren’t wholly confirmed, it appears the film will never be released or sold to another distributor.

Warner Bros. outright said the decision wasn’t a “reflection of Grace’s performance.” Now, the star and directors have reacted to the news.

Leslie Grace on Batgirl being canceled: “Batgirl for life”

In a statement posted on Instagram alongside photos and videos from the film’s production, the In the Heights star wrote: “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland.

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life!”

Batgirl directors respond to movie being canceled

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a joint statement following the news, which reads: “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it.

“As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.

“Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are forever grateful to have been part of that team.

“It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication, and humanity.

“In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl For Life.”