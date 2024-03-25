Walking Dead fans stunned by surprise The Ones Who Live cameo

In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5, fans were thrown by the appearance of an unexpected figure.

On the latest episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, fans were treated to an unexpected return from a familiar character. Throughout the TWD spinoff, we’ve met new faces and seen a couple of old friends (and foes), but nothing on the scale of the character who returns in Episode 5.

While fans were expecting Morgan from the get-go (or wishing for Daryl to show up), it wasn’t who they got. Instead, we witnessed the return of Father Gabriel, a priest who appears in both the comic books and the TV show.

He originally appeared in Season 5 of The Walking Dead, returning throughout and was even included in the finale episode. In Episode 5 of The Ones Who Live, Father Gabriel is the first person we see.

Appearing as a hooded figure, he spots a helicopter flying above him. We then see him across several flashbacks in which he meets up with Anne (Jadis) over the years.

While unexpected, this cameo actually makes perfect sense. Gabriel and Anne were in a romantic relationship before she became a part of the CRM, and he clearly still holds feelings for her. Online, fans have been admitting that they never saw Gabriel coming.

“This was so very unexpected, but makes complete sense at the same time,” one user wrote on The Walking Dead subreddit. “I’m glad they actually brought my man Gabriel back to continue his arc with Jadis.”

“Honestly Gabriel was the one I least expected to see,” said another. One user added: “I haven’t watch the episode yet, is he really the cameo? I was so sure it was gonna be Morgan.”

“I literally screamed when he showed up,” said one comment. “He’s the last person I expected. I expected Morgan since he did go looking for Rick. But I’m glad it was him instead.”

