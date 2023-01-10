Fast & Furious 10: Release date, Fast X cast, plot details, more

One of the most iconic families in all of film is returning to the big screen once again, with Fast & Furious 10, also known as Fast X, set to release later in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Fast and & Furious film ahead of its release.
The Fast & Furious franchise has become one of the biggest and most financially successful franchises of the 2000s.
Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his band of friends, family, and allies has proved to be a hit. With great cars and action sequences galore, Fast & Furious continues to raise the bar when it comes to its death defying action.
The upcoming entry in the franchise, Fast X, will serve as the tenth film in the main series and eleventh when including the spin off film Hobbs & Shaw. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Fast X ahead of its release.
Contents
- Fast & Furious 10 release date
- Cast and character in Fast X
- Plot details for Fast & Furious 10
- Trailers for Fast X
Fast & Furious 10 release date: When is Fast X coming out?
Fast & Furious fans, you’re in luck as the latest film is set to release in only a few months. Despite changing release dates a few times, Fast X us currently confirmed to be hitting theatres on May 19, 2023.
The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, who replaced original director Justin Lin in 2022.
“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘Fast X’, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin revealed in a statement posted to the movie’s official social media.
Fast X cast: Who will appear in the new Fast & Furious movie?
One of the things that fans have come to expect from the Fast & Furious movies is the long list of well known cast members it features. Fast X promises to maintain the reputation of previous films, with both old and new characters set to feature in the new entry.
So far, here are all the names that have been confirmed for Fast X.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto
- Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto
- Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz
- Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw
- Jason Momoa as Dante
- John Cena as Jakob Toretto
- Brie Larson as Tess
- Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce
- Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey
- Sung Kang as Han Lue
- Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner
- Michael Rooker as Buddy
- Helen Mirren as Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw
- Cardi B as Leysa
- Rita Moreno as Abuela Toretto
- Charlize Theron as Cipher
As well as this, there is heavy speculation Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as Gisele Yashar.
Fast & Furious 10 plot: What will Fast X be about?
With Fast & Furious 10 and 11 set to wrap up the franchise for good, this new film is likely to begin the journey of bringing loose ends together and setting the stage for the very last and final ride. Given this, the film is very much so shrouded in secrecy, however some hints from the cast do help paint a picture of what to expect from Fast X.
However, fans can rest easy knowing that the movie will still focus on the Toretto family and will draw a close on the journey that they began back in the original film.
Diesel himself spoke about the important role newcomer Brie Larson will have in this film, revealing how the audience has “no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,” writing on his Instagram “beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha, is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”
As well as this, fellow newcomer Jason Momoa has described his role in the film as what sounds like an over the top villain. “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life,” he revealed.
Is there a Fast & Furious 10 trailer?
There is currently no trailer for Fast X. However, fans will get there first big look at the movie at the upcoming Super Bowl event.
Actor Tyrese Gibson told Entertainment Weekly back in October 2022 that, “this might be an exclusive, and I hope I don’t piss nobody off, but the Super Bowl is gonna have the world premiere of the [Fast X] trailer,” he shared. “And it’s going to be much longer of a trailer than usual.”
When the trailer does go live, we’ll be sure to update this section with the new footage.