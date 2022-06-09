TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge gets release date at Summer Game Fest

Summer Games Fest 2022 showed off a brand new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge which revealed the game’s release date as well as Casey Jones.

Fans got another look at the retro-inspired beat-em-up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, during Summer Game Fest 2022.

Following the game’s reveal in March 2021, players have been wondering when exactly this next Turtles game will launch.

Finally, this latest Summer Game Fest trailer unveiled both a new playable character and a release date that’s closer than you may have expected.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge release date announced

The first big reveal from the Summer Game Fest trailer is the introduction of Casey Jones, a crime-fighting vigilante who often fights alongside the Turtles and April O’Neil.

Advertisement

Dotemu, the French studio behind Shredder’s Revenge, has once again remained faithful to Casey’s original design, featuring a stocky build and his trademark hockey mask.

Read More: Gotham Knights trailer showcases Nightwing at Summer Game Fest

Naturally, Casey’s playstyle has a heavy emphasis on weapons, as he’s shown using his iconic hockey stick as well as golf clubs and baseball bats.

Like every fighter in the Shredder’s Revenge roster, Casey has a signature color that highlights his sprite during special attacks. His color is teal, differentiating him from Leonardo’s blue.

The trailer also introduced a six-player mode, which adds two additional player slots as opposed to the standard four reminiscent of older arcade titles.

Advertisement

While the sprites for each character are big enough to stand out, the action thankfully doesn’t look overcrowded during the six-player mode.

Read More: Gotham Knights trailer showcases Nightwing at Summer Game Fest

Finally, the trailer ends with a release date of June 16, 2022, meaning fans won’t have to wait long at all to get their hands on this retro-inspired beat-em-up.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on Game Pass.