What is Turning Point about? Netflix documentary explained

If you loved Oppenheimer, a new Netflix documentary series titled Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War is well worth your time – read on to find out more details on what it’s about, who’s in it, and what the reviews have to say.

Netflix has been ramping up its historical documentaries library of late, from its docudrama about Egypt’s last pharaoh, Queen Cleopatra, to its reenactment of the meteoric rise of Alexander the Great.

The latest entry, Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War, takes us to more recent history, starting with the dawn of the atomic age and continuing through to current affairs. In other words, if you enjoyed Oppenheimer, this is definitely one to add to the watchlist.

It’s a fascinating deep dive, one that contextualizes the world we live in today. With the docuseries on Netflix now, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War about?

Directed by Brian Knappenberger, Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War is a nine-part documentary series offering a comprehensive guide to the Cold War, starting with the development of the first atomic bomb before traversing through the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the collapse of the Soviet Union, the rise of Vladimir Putin, and Russia-US relations.

Check out the trailer below:

As per the official synopsis, “Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War features more than 100 interviews conducted in seven countries around the world revealing deeply personal stories that show how much the Cold War transformed lives and drove world history.”

“This nine-part docuseries is an exploration of the decades-long conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union framed by current events that make it clear we are still very much feeling the effects of the Cold War,” it continues.

Speaking to Dexerto, Knappenberger says: “There isn’t a Cold War, really, without nuclear weapons. The Cold War has to be cold because of the rapid proliferation of these weapons – first, the kind that Oppenheimer created, but then they later become hydrogen bombs, thermonuclear devices, which are vastly more deadly.

“This defines the rest of the century and the moment that we’re in now. We still live in those times where this is a threat; where mistakes or erratic leaders could eliminate life on Earth.”

Among the many notable historical moments detailed in Turning Point include the numerous close calls that have nearly led to all-out nuclear war.

“When you look at all of the near misses, or the problems, or the misunderstandings, or just mechanical failures that happened throughout the 70s and early 80s, it’s terrifying,” adds Knappenberger. “If you want to have something that keeps you up at night, that’s a good place to start.”

Who’s in Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War?

As said, the Netflix docuseries features more than 100 interviews conducted in seven countries around the world. A few notable appearances include survivors of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, including Howard Kakita and Terumi Tanaka, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A number of prominent US political figures who appear in Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War include:

General Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary

Robert Gates, former CIA Director

Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State

Netflix Terumi Tanaka, survivor of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, shares his story in Turning Point

As per the description: “The series also features key figures of the Cold War, including the son of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, prominent German protest leaders who helped topple the Berlin Wall, as well as one of the last long form interviews with nuclear activist Daniel Ellsberg, who called the United States classified nuclear plans ‘institutional insanity.’”

Is Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War worth watching?

Although it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, we give Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War the seal of approval thanks to its impeccable storytelling and meticulous attention to detail, helping to give context to the world we live in today. The Netflix documentary series has also received a number of positive reviews.

As said by Rolling Stone: “However you define the Cold War’s parameters, Turning Point is a mighty feat of historical documentary storytelling… It also connects the past to the present in a way that should give everyone pause.” The outlet concluded: “Netflix has the clout and the cash to do this kind of thing more often. Here’s hoping they keep using it.”

Elsewhere, Decider recommends “streaming it,” adding: “Knappenberger has done a good job of contextualizing just how the nuclear arms race got started.” It ended by saying that the doc “isn’t going to make you feel better about the fate of the current world, but it does a good job of showing just how we got here and what might be in store.”

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War is available to stream on Netflix now. And you can also check out all of the new documentaries and all of the new TV shows hitting streaming this month.