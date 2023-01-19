Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art

A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art.

In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.

Alongside the all-star cast – including Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and possibly Sadie Sink – Harrison Ford is taking over the role of Ross from Hurt, who died in March 2022.

Straight after his casting was confirmed, rumors began swirling over whether we’d see him as Red Hulk, and if this concept art is to be believed, it seems we will.

Is this Harrison’s Ford Red Hulk in Thunderbolts?

An image of what appears to be Ford’s Red Hulk was shared online by Ember and CanWeGetSomeToast, two notable Marvel and superhero leakers.

Obviously, it should be taken with a big pinch of salt, as it hasn’t been confirmed whether the image is real or not. However, it also comes after CanWeGetSomeToast made another claim regarding Captain America: New World Order, the fourth entry starring Anthony Mackie as the titular hero.

“Don’t expect Ford’s #RedHulk to be hidden or kept secret like Marvel usually is about their new characters. He’s going to be front and center whenever the marketing of the movie starts. Mark my words,” they wrote.

Past leaks suggested Ford won’t just appear as Red Hulk – he’ll also be President of the United States.

In the comics, Ross becomes Red Hulk after his daughter Betty is killed by the Abomination. During a night of drowning his sorrows, he’s approached by the Leader and MODOK, and they hatch a plan to siphon energy from the Hulk when he returns to Earth during the World War Hulk event.

Ford hasn’t said much about his role in the MCU, though his reasoning for taking the part was as curt as you’d expect. “Hey, look, I’ve done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven’t done,” he told The Playlist’s Yellowstoners podcast.

You can find out more about the Thunderbolts movie here.