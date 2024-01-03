Steven Yeun officially drops out of Marvel’s Thunderbolts film

It has been confirmed that The Walking Dead actor Steven Yeun will no longer be starring in the MCU’s upcoming film, Thunderbolts.

Steven Yeun, best known for his role as Glenn in AMC’s The Walking Dead, has been landing role after role in recent years. From Nope to Beef, the actor is appearing in more and more major projects.

Yeun truly rose to new heights after he was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his role in the 2021 film Minari.

As such, fans of Yeun were overjoyed to hear that he would be entering the Marvel family, with Dexerto reporting back in November 2023 that the actor had been cast to play Sentry in the upcoming MCU film, Thunderbolts.

However, it has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that Yeun will no longer be taking part in the film.

At the time of writing, it is unclear why Yeun has decided to part ways with the MCU or what Marvel’s plans are in regards to recasting for the role of Sentry. However, early reports suggest that he will no longer star in the film due to scheduling conflicts.

However, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know when more details surrounding his departure are revealed.

And while Yeun may no longer be attached to the project, Thunderbolts still star Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour. All of which have starred in the MCU across various other films and TV shows.

Due to the recent writers’ strike that struck Hollywood throughout 2023, the upcoming film has been hit with major delays and as such, it is unclear when the film will be released.

While not much is known about Thunderbolts, the official synopsis for the movie currently reads, “A group of supervillains are recruited to go on missions for the government.”

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.