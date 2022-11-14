Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford rumored to be US President & Red Hulk

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Get ready for President Ross: Harrison Ford’s MCU debut will see him become Red Hulk and POTUS in Captain America 4 and the Thunderbolts movie, according to a new rumor.

In one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest casting coups, Ford is officially joining the franchise to play General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, filling the role once played by the late William Hurt.

He’ll make his debut in Captain America: New World Order, before returning in Thunderbolts, the MCU’s Suicide Squad with the likes of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.

However, a new leak says it won’t be the same Thunderbolt Ross we’ve seen before – he’ll be President of the United States, who also happens to be Red Hulk.

According to scooper and leaker @DanielRPK, a description of Harrison Ford’s character in Captain America 4 reveals two major details about the film.

It reads: “The former Lieutenant General of the United States Army and Secretary of State, now President of the United States. Using radiation siphoned transformed Ross into the Red Hulk.”

If this turns out to be true, it’d be huge for the MCU – but, if we move past the public forgiving or forgetting the chaos that surrounded the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, it would make sense.

Red Hulk becomes an anti-hero in the comics, so barring any clash with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, it will pave the way for Thunderbolts, the team who get their name from Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross.

If he’s president and working with CIA Director Valentine Allegra de Fontaine (Louis-Dreyfus), he’d be able to cherry-pick whoever he wanted – including US Agent (Wyatt Russell), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and others.

There’s just one wrinkle: Dermot Mulroney is said to be playing the president in Secret Invasion. Will the fallout of that series lead to Ross running for office? Time will tell.

