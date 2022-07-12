Thor 5: Taika Waititi would “definitely” direct, with a catch

Sam Comrie . 1 hour ago

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is open to directing Thor 5, but only if a few conditions are met first.

Taika Waititi and the Russo Brothers are some of the MCU’s more prolific filmmakers. Now with multiple entries in his filmography, Waititi might not be done with Marvel Studios just yet.

Having directed two movies already in the Thor sub-franchise, Waititi would consider directing Thor 5, with a catch.

Thor 5 is possible if Taika Waititi can find “a new take”

Discussing the release of Thor: Love and Thunder with Insider, Waititi spoke about the inclusion of “Thor will be back” in the end credits of his latest MCU movie. He said: “That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t. Really?'”

“But, of course he’ll be back. He’s the best character,” Waititi added on the notion of Chris Hemsworth’s return.

“I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it.”

Waititi is cautious of finding fresh ground for the fan-favorite character, as he pondered: “Like, what would be the new take?”

“The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story,” he continued.

The Marvel director proposed that Thor 5 could be in the vein of Waititi’s smaller projects: “Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

While we doubt Thor 5 would take on the style of Alexander Payne’s award-winning drama, it certainly would be a refreshing direction to ground the character.

As the MCU tries to put together its next large-scale event, will Thor be part of the bigger picture? Only time will tell.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now.