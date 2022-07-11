Thor: Love and Thunder electrifies the box office with $300 million opening weekend

Eleni Thomas . 18 minutes ago

The latest Marvel movie to hit theatres, Thor: Love and Thunder, has dominated the box office in its opening weekend with more than $300 million made, and is shaping up to be a big hit throughout the world.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theatres now and is already shaping up to be a big success for the MCU and all those involved in the project.

While early reports were predicting a $300 million opening weekend for the film, it has now been confirmed that the latest Thor instalment has achieved this comfortably. As first reported by Variety, Thor: Love and Thunder made $143 million in North America and an added $159 million was brought in internationally.

This impressive showing places the film’s domestic opening weekend as the third-highest for 2022. Jurassic Park: Dominion holds second place with a $145 million opening weekend, while Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness maintains top spot with $185 million.

Of the 29 MCU films to release so far, Thor: Love and Thunder’s opening numbers place it in the 12 spot for opening weekend sales.

Marvel / Disney Thor: Love and Thunder had the third-biggest opening weekend of 2022 so far.

Since Thor: Ragnarok hit theatres in 2017, the titular character has become a reinvigorated and re-energized presence in the MCU. This is in large part thanks to Director Taiki Waititi coming into the picture and developing a fresh voice and spin for the character.

One of the biggest talking points of Love and Thunder has been the return of Natlie Portman. After last appearing in Thor: The Dark World in 2013, Portman is back and reprising her role as Jane Foster. Her inclusion also brings The Mighty Thor to the MCU for the first time ever.

The film includes Tessa Thomspon as Valkyrie, the King of New Asgard and fan favourite Korg. A few other Thor characters from the past also making appearances so stay tuned for those. The villain of the film, Gorr the God Butcher, is played by critically acclaimed actor Christian Bale and is getting major praise from critics and fans alike for his performance in the role.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in theatres across the world. You can check out Dexerto’s review of the film, where we described the film as a ‘wild ride’.