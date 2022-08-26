The Umbrella Academy’s fourth and final season has been announced by Netflix

Netflix has announced that The Umbrella Academy will be returning for its fourth and final season.

Netflix has confirmed that The Umbrella Academy will be coming back for what is set to be the show’s fourth and final season. Umbrella Academy creator and showrunner Steve Blackman discussed the season four announcement on Netflix Tudum, even giving some hints as to what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

“This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison’s actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button.” Blackman then went on to discuss what the Umbrella siblings will do now that they no longer have their powers.

“So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

The Umbrella Academy first debuted on Netflix in 2019 and instantly won over the hearts of viewers for its quirky, gritty and fun take on a family of siblings who all possess special abilities. The show, based on the hit graphic novel series of the same name, is a time-traveling adventure that takes viewers back and forward in time as the Umbrella’s try to stop the end of time over and over again.

Since then, the show has gone on to become a juggernaut for Netflix, with the third season releasing earlier this year in 2022. And while Elliot Page was the only big household name attached to the cast when the show first aired, the cast has all now gone on to become recognizable figures thanks to the breakout success of The Umbrella Academy.