The Rings of Power to screen first two episodes theatrically

The first two episodes of Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power will follow in the footsteps of its celluloid predecessors by screening in cinemas.

It’s a big moment for TV fantasy, with House of the Dragon debuting on HBO Max overnight, and Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power launching on Amazon Prime in September.

Anticipation is huge for both shows, though in a recent poll that we ran on Culture Crave, fans said they were more excited about the new Game of Thrones series, with more than 13,000 voting, and House of the Dragon winning with 64.4%.

But the hype train for The Rings of Power is now leaving the station, with theatrical screenings planned globally at the end of the month.

When and where can you see The Rings of Power theatrically?

The first two episodes of The Rings of Power will play at fan events all over the world on August 31.

Variety reports that the screenings will take place in Cinemark cinemas in the United States, with tickets available to Cinemark Movie Reward members from 9am PT today. The reservation also comes with a $10 snack voucher.

The same event will be duplicated in around 200 locations globally, including cinemas in the UK, Ireland, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand, where the series was shot.

What happens in the new Lord of the Rings series?

The Rings of Power is set before the events that play out in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, with the official synopsis as follows…

An ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, must confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of Lindon; from the island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these realms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they’re gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power launches on Amazon Prime on September 2.