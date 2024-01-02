Peter Pan entered the public domain this week, meaning JM Barrie’s most famous creation is no longer covered by copyright.

In major rights new this week, both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse entered the public domain. But only the versions of the characters that appeared in the 1928 animated shorts Steamboat Willie and Plane Crazy.

As Mickey is Walt Disney’s most famous creation – as well as the Disney company’s mascot – that news generated major interest, especially as the trailer for a Mickey Mouse slasher dropped pretty much immediately.

But another beloved character entered the public domain this week – one that Disney also has a long and storied history with.

The original Peter Pan is now in the public domain

As of January 1, 2024, the original Peter Pan – from JM Barrie’s 1904 play about the character’s adventures in Neverland – is now in the public domain.

The character would have been available sooner, but the plays script wasn’t published until 1928 – expressly for copyright purposes – hence the delay.

Much like Mickey Mouse and Steamboat Willy, it’s only this original version of Peter Pan that’s available to those wanting to use the character. Meaning Disney’s 1953 musical adaptation – and everything it added to Peter Pan lore – remains protected.

JM Barrie famously gifted the Peter Pan copyright to Great Ormond Street, a children’s hospital in London. And seemingly that deal won’t be affected, with a 1988 Act of Parliament ensuring that Great Ormond Street receives royalties in perpetuity.

Who is Peter Pan?

Peter Pan was created by JM Barrie at the turn of the last century, and is thought to loosely be based on the writer’s older brother David, who died in an ice-skating accident the day before his 14th birthday.

The boy first appeared in a novel called The Little White Bird in 1902. Barrie never fully described his physical appearance, but he can fly, and never grows up.

The character was then the subject of that aforementioned play ‘Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up,’ which was first staged in London’s West End in 1904.

And that story was expanded into the 1911 novel Peter and Wendy, about Pan’s adventures with Wendy Darling, and her brothers John and Michael. Additional characters include fairy Tinkerbell, villainous pirate Captain Hook, and the Lost Boys.

While in 1912, a statue of the character was erected in Kensington Gardens, which stands to this day, and can be seen at the top of this article.

There’s no word yet on any new Peter Pan projects in the works, but for the lowdown on the new Mickey Mouse horror movie – titled Mickey’s Mouse Trap – head here.