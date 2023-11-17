The Last of Us Season 2 filming dates suggest Pedro Pascal accepted Fantastic Four role

Shooting dates for The Last of Us Season 2 have been updated, which could be another sign that star Pedro Pascal is preparing to sign on to Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

Reports are abuzz that Pedro Pascal has jumped ship to the MCU. Reports by scoopers and major outlets alike all indicate the Mandalorian megastar has joined Fantastic Four.

While formal casting announcements have yet to be made, all eyes are looking to Pascal’s schedule elsewhere to see what his next moves are, particularly his involvement in The Last of Us and Gladiator 2.

Updates on those projects could tell a bigger picture, and now a sly update to The Last of Us could be further proof that Pascal has signed on to play Reed Richards.

Production start dates and announced staff are often shared publicly. One such listing for a show called MEGA SWORD which is the codename for The Last of Us Season 2.

What’s interesting is the shooting date: February 20, 2024 to September 9, 2024.

As THR reported, Pedro Pascal’s signing on to Fantastic Four is contingent on his schedule for The Last of Us Season 2 and Gladiator. That The Last of Us has locked down a start date could indicate production on the Max series is lining things up for Pascal to confirm his involvement with Fantastic Four.

HBO Confirmed start dates for The Last of Us throw more fuel on the fire of rumors that Pedro Pascal is joining the MCU.

As of this writing, there’s currently no indication of how much of a role Pedro Pascal will play in the upcoming The Last of Us Season 2. Pascal’s character, Joel, is infamously written out of the game early on. However, series creator Neil Druckmann has implied in an interview with IGN that season 2 may take a different path from the game.

There have also been no further updates on Gladiator 2, which began filming in May 2023 but suspended production in line with the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The sequel is currently slated for a November 2024 release.

No casting has been officially confirmed for Fantastic Four, though insider scoops and early reports have indicated Pascal would be signing on after Jake Gyllenhaal passed on the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. The film is also rumored to feature Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bacharach in starring roles.

Both The Last of Us Season 2 and Fantastic Four are targeting 2025 release dates. Be it zombie-hunters or superpowered scientists, stay locked on Dexerto for the latest news and updates.

