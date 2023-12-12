Is a Pixar remake of The Land Before Time happening?

The Land Before Time is one of the most beloved animated movies of all time – and some people are convinced it’s getting a Pixar remake in 2025. Is it true?

Released in 1988, The Land Before Time follows Littlefoot, an orphaned apatosaurus who flees his famine-wrought home in search of the Great Valley. “Let your heart guide you. It whispers, so listen closely,” his mother tells him with her final breath, and over the course of his extraordinary journey, he makes four friends who join him: Cera, Ducky, Petrie, and Spike.

The film, directed by Don Bluth and produced by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, was an incredible success, grossing $84.4 million against its $12 million budget and garnering widespread praise from critics. It kicked off a franchise, filled with direct-to-video, singalong sequels and a mid-aughts TV series.

Crucially, it was not developed by Disney – yet, there’s rumors of a Pixar remake of The Land Before Time coming out soon. Here’s what you should know.

Is there a Pixar remake of The Land Before Time?

No, Pixar isn’t remaking The Land Before Time, nor is Disney working on any sort of reboot.

Unfortunately, you may have been fooled by a fake poster. YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page that openly discloses its pastime of posting made-up movie news, shared an AI-generated image of The Land Before Time’s dinos vaguely in the style of Pixar’s animation.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

The caption reads: “Get ready to embark on a prehistoric escapade like never before! Disney and Pixar join forces to bring you a dazzling remake of The Land Before Time, where Littlefoot and friends journey through lush landscapes and encounter enchanting surprises. Brace yourself for a January 2025 release – a dino-mite adventure awaits!”

Sadly, this isn’t happening. There have been 14 films in the series, the last of which was released in 2016: Journey of the Brave, another direct-to-DVD entry that came nine years after the previous release, The Wisdom of Friends. There hasn’t been any chatter of a reboot either, but the original movie is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime.

If you’ve also seen posters for WALL-E 2, Serenity: Echoes of Tranquility, or Freddy’s Nightmares rumors, we have bad news: none of them are real movies.

