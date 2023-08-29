The Killer trailer looks like Hitman by David Fincher

The first trailer for David Fincher’s The Killer, his new Netflix movie from the writer of Fight Club and Se7en, is an instant sell – it looks like the director’s own take on Hitman.

The tide is slowly turning. The late 2010s saw a witless shift towards IP-driven storytelling above all else, but with major blockbusters like Indiana Jones 5, The Flash, and Ant-Man 3 flopping, there’s a sense that audiences are becoming harsher critics of popcorn sludge.

That, and they’ve also developed an appetite for good movies: Barbie is the second-highest-grossing film of the year, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer proves that people will turn up if the name behind the camera is big and convincing enough.

Fincher is part of a limited group that will always grab viewers’ attention, and his new movie looks like one of his best yet: The Killer, coming to Netflix this fall.

Netflix drops first The Killer trailer

Check out the first trailer for Fincher’s The Killer below:

The teaser follows Michael Fassbender as he scopes out his marks, prepares his kills, and swiftly and efficiently deals with the aftermath, from bloodied walls to smashed phones.

“Stick to your plan, trust no-one. Stick to the plan, forbid empathy. Stick to the plan, anticipate don’t improvise. Stick to your plan, never yield an advantage. Stick to your plan, fight only the battle you’re paid to fight. Ask yourself, what’s in it for me?” the character says, as we see glimpses of his work – including one poor sod who gets smashed in the face with a glass bottle.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

The Killer will be available in select theaters in October before it hits Netflix on November 10. Find out more about the movie here.