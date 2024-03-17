The Idea of You just broke a crazy record, and it’s not even out yet

Anne Hathaway’s new movie, The Idea of You, is already causing a stir with fans — not to mention breaking records before the movie’s even released.

Clearly, rom-com fans have been getting their due in recent months. Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You became the highest-grossing rom-com in years. Netflix subscribers are being treated to a new Lindsay Lohan adventure. And now, The Idea of You is the newest Harry Styles-inspired fanfiction adaptation on the block.

Okay, so The Idea of You isn’t technically fanfiction (as the original author maintains, anyway). But it’s definitely stirring up fans, and the Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine age-gap romance is already getting rave reviews following its premiere at SXSW.

What’s more, it’s even breaking some pretty significant records, weeks before the movie is even due to arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

The Idea of You breaks record with trailer becoming one of the most-watched of all time

After the trailer dropped for The Idea of You on March 6, it’s since become the most-watched trailer of all time for a streaming movie.

The movie is based on a novel by Robinne Lee, and follows the unexpected romance between a middle-aged mother and a famous young popstar. For years, fans alleged that the book was a secret Harry Styles fanfic, despite denials.

Still, it was enough to draw fans in when the movie adaption was announced. Now the trailer has become the most-viewed for a streaming service movie. At the time of writing, it has 10 million views.

Of course, this is still pennies when compared to some of the most-viewed trailers of all time (excluding streaming movies). Just last month, the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer became the most-watched trailer in a 24-hour period, drawing in 365 million viewers. Even so, the stats for The Idea of You are very impressive, especially for a rom-com.

If that wasn’t enough to celebrate, the first reviews coming out of SXSW are setting up some pretty high expectations. All in all, it’s getting a lot of praise for being a fun and entertaining tale of unexpected love.

“The first real contender for a classic rom-com in years! Galitzine & Hathaway are electric together, & the story really delivers on laughs, sex appeal, & a romance that feels earned,” one reviewer on X wrote.

“Oh we can talk about THE IDEA OF YOU finally???? Yeah it f*cking slaps. The chemistry between Anne and Nick is so good I was kicking my feet and giggling the whole way through. Came out of my screening and immediately asked when I could watch it again,” said another.

One review said: “It’s a hit!! The Idea of You is a delightful and irresistible romantic comedy! The perfect film to close SXSW. It’s a gender-flipping take of Notting Hill, but much sexier thanks to the amazing chemistry between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine!”

If the trailer’s not enough, you can catch the rom-com on Prime Video from May 2. While you wait, be sure to check out the best movies to stream this month!

