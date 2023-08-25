The Exorcist: Believer – Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

We’re just a few weeks away from one of the biggest franchises in the history of horror returning – here’s everything we know about The Exorcist: Believer, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

The Exorcist hit screens in 1973, and changed cinema forever. Directed by the late, great William Friedkin, and written by William Peter Blatty (based on his own novel), the movie quickly became a global sensation.

From a budget of just $12 million, The Exorcist grossed more than $400 million, making it – at the time – the most successful horror film ever. While it spawned a series of sequels and ripoffs.

This October we’re getting a brand-new Exorcist movie, courtesy of David Gordon Green, who recently revived the Halloween franchise. Here’s everything we know about The Exorcist: Believer.

The Exorcist: Believer is released worldwide on October 13, 2023. Which is a fitting date, as that’s a Friday the 13th.

The film is set to be the first in a planned trilogy, with The Exorcist: Deceiver set to hit screens on April 18, 2025. Though there’s no date set for Part 3.

Is there a The Exorcist: Believer trailer?

Yes, here’s the official trailer for The Exorcist: Believer:

A direct sequel to the original movie, the film sees Ellen Burstyn reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, alongside a new set of characters.

David Gordon Green directs from a script he wrote with Peter Sattler, while Jason Blum produces via his Blumhouse genre label.

The Exorcist: Believer cast – Who’s in it?

Here’s the cast of The Exorcist: Believer, including lead actors and the characters they play (where available):

Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding

Lidya Jewett as Angela Fielding

Olivia Marcum as Katherine

Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil

Ann Dowd as Victor and Angela’s neighbor

Jennifer Nettles as Katherine’s mother

Norbert Leo Butz as Katherine’s father

The Exorcist: Believer plot – What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Exorcist: “Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter Angela on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.”

The Exorcist: Believer hits screens on October 13. You can check out some of our other horror coverage below:

