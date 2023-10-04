How long is The Exorcist: Believer? Runtime explained

Not long to go until The Exorcist: Believer is unleashed in cinemas, but how long is the movie? We’ve broken down the runtime and how it compares to other Exorcist films so that you know what you’re strapping yourself in for.

While The Exorcist sequels have been hit and miss (mostly miss), director David Gordon Green is taking a stab at the long-running franchise by launching a brand new trilogy based on William Friedkin’s 1973 horror classic.

The first entry, The Exorcist: Believer, centers on Angela and Katherine as they disappear in the woods, only to return with no memory of what happened. What follows is a chain of events that forces Angela’s dad Victor to confront the “nadir of evil” and seek help from the one and only Chris MacNeil.

Before you buy your ticket, you might be wondering: how long is the movie? Here’s what you need to know.

The Exorcist: Believer runtime explained

The Exorcist: Believer has a runtime of one hour and 51 minutes, or 111 minutes.

If you want to see how it compares to the rest of the Exorcist franchise, here’s a comprehensive list of every movie and their runtimes:

The Exorcist – 122 mins

Exorcist II: The Heretic – 117 minutes

The Exorcist III – 110 minutes

Exorcist: The Beginning – 114 minutes

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist – 116 minutes

As you can see, The Exorcist: Believer is approximately the same length as its predecessors, give or take a few minutes, while the original flick is the longest in the franchise.

Here’s the full synopsis for Green’s new take on the classic tale: “Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela on his own.

“But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.”

