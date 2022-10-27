The Batman 2 gets disappointing release date update

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Batman 2 is in active development, but don’t get too excited for its release date – we’re going to be waiting a while for the sequel, it seems.

The Batman marked Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Caped Crusader, pitting him against The Riddler (Paul Dano) and his legion of incels in a waterlogged Gotham City, all while The Penguin (Colin Farrell) rises to power as Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) falls.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie was a certifiable success: it garnered critical acclaim and grossed more than $700 million worldwide – if anyone tries to tell you that qualifies as a flop, they’re lying to you and themselves.

The DCEU is in a state of flux, although there are signs of it stabilizing with Black Adam and James Gunn taking over as the franchise’s Kevin Feige – however, don’t expect to see The Batman 2 anytime soon.

The Batman 2 won’t be due for release until 2025 at the earliest, as per Variety.

The report comes after James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, with many speculating over what the future holds for the franchise.

Notably, there’s curiosity surrounding the movies in DC’s separate creative universes, such as the upcoming Joker sequel and The Batman 2.

The outlet wrote that Joker “will exist outside of any cinematic universe that Gunn and Safran will be building out”, suggesting the same may be true for Pattinson and Reeves’ next movie.

“Also on deck is a sequel to The Batman, but writer-director Matt Reeves has yet to deliver a finished script, so that movie will not hit theaters until 2025 at the earliest,” it added.

Reeves is currently working on the script with Mattson Tomlin, and recently signed a large deal with DC Studios to develop the “Batverse”, which already has a number of spinoffs in the works, like The Penguin and Arkham Asylum shows.

