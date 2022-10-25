Terrifier 2 showing in more than 1000 screens for Halloween

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Terrifier 2, the stomach-churning killer-clown horror sequel, is expanding to more than 1000 screens nationwide for Halloween weekend.

Sometimes, horror movies unexpectedly creep into the mainstream. For example, Megan is Missing, a minor found-footage movie from 2011, went viral on TikTok nine years after its release.

Over the past few weeks, you’ve probably read stories about how there’s a two-and-a-half-hour clown movie that’s been making people pass out across cinemas in America – that film is Terrifier 2.

The sequel, directed by Damien Leone and starring David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, has been making waves since its release, and it’s being given a huge push for the coming Halloween weekend.

Terrifier 2 is set to hit more than 1000 screens across the US for the Halloween weekend, as per Blood disgusting. “Today we celebrate the unprecedented theatrical run, a terrifying Cinderella story in which we unleashed an uncut 138-minute slasher epic into cinemas across the country,” the outlet wrote.

Considering its $250,000 budget, most of which was funded by the fans, the movie is a phenomenon: it’s grossed more than $5.2 million at the domestic box office, it has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Stephen King even praised it on Twitter.

Responding to the film’s performance, Leone told Entertainment Weekly: “Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that’s sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie.

“I don’t want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it’s surreal… I think this movie is more accessible [than the first movie], but we’re essentially still making these movies for them, and if other people want to come on board, the more the merrier.”

Terrifier 2 is available to watch in cinemas in the US. In the UK, it’s available on Blu-ray and on-demand on Amazon Prime and other platforms.