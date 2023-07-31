Now the half-shell heroes are officially back in cinemas with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, let’s dive into the action-packed ending.

Seth Rogen’s refreshing twist on the mutant youngsters has debuted to strong first reactions (including our 4-star review) with praise for the inspired animation, excellent voice cast, and playful pace complimented by the fast humor and memorable soundtrack.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Leo, Mikey, Raph, and Donnie are tired of being shunned from the human world, after 15 years of hiding in the sewers. The reptilian pizza lovers set out on a mission to not only be accepted by society but celebrated as heroes.

Article continues after ad

With the help of aspiring journalist April O’Neill, the turtles work to shed the misconception that they’re mutant monsters, by taking down criminal mastermind Superfly. However, when the half-shell heroes come face to face with their nemesis, it becomes clear that their child-like fantasy of defeating this villain won’t be that straightforward.

Now Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has debuted in UK cinemas, it’s time to break down how the story ends. Beware: Spoilers follow below!

Article continues after ad

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ending explained

The main takeaway from the ending is that our favorite turtle teens get their happy ending. Leo, Mikey, Donnie, and Raph defeat Superfly and are recognized as the heroes they are, which improves their street cred enough for them to even go to (and be cool at) high school. Here’s a closer look at the nailing-biting final scenes.

Along with their dad Master Splinter and Superfly’s gang of mutant thugs, the teen turtles manage to overthrow Superfly’s human-killing machine. However, it plunges into the oceans and transforms a host of sea creatures (and zoo animals) into one Godzilla-sized, whale-Superfly hybrid that storms into central New York.

Article continues after ad

Chaos ensues and the new heroes doubt their ability to face this much bigger (quite literally) threat. Thankfully, their protective dad fires them up and admits he was wrong to hold them back from the human world.

The sweet reconciliation is followed by Leo finally stepping into his role as the leader and he encourages his brothers to channel their nerdy human obsessions such as anime comics and love of the Hulk, to help them defeat the enemy.

Article continues after ad

A big slow-motion superhero-style walk leads to an epic action sequence, as the mutants try to throw the anti-serum into the whale-Superfly’s new blow hole to turn him back into a regular housefly. Their first attempt to fire the serum only released one lone horse from the monster’s leg.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Though all hope seems to be lost – the news even slanders the turtles as a mutant threat – April changes the narrative, as she manages to hold her stomach live on air (at least for a moment) to deliver the truth.

Article continues after ad

As Superfly’s shell-crushing grip tightens on the captured turtles, human everyday heroes team up with the mutants to help get the serum back to the turtles, so they can defeat Superfly once and for all.

Once thrown into the blowhole after the team effort, the serum breaks all of the animals free including the mastermind housefly – who is seen, alive and in Cynthia’s corrupt hands in the mid-credit scene.

The teen turtles revel in their success and even have an Avengers superhero circle moment, as the camera spins around them. After the battle, as promised, all the mutants move into the sewer with Splinter and his boys, as the teens attend their first day at high school.

Article continues after ad

They ditch their masks, sport human clothes, and are welcomed as heroes among their peers. It’s only when the credits roll that it seems the turtles’ happy ending won’t last for long…

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in cinemas now. You can check out our review here, and our breakdown of the post-credits scene here.