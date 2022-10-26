Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 review: A near-perfect Star Wars experience

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Tales of the Jedi Episode 6, titled ‘Resolve’, is pure Star Wars, closing the series with a badass snapshot of Ahsoka’s decision to fight the Empire.

The galaxy far, far away is bigger than ever: we’ve had three trilogies of movies, spinoffs, and several TV shows, including The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and currently, Andor.

Tales of the Jedi is a new Star Wars anthology series set during the prequel era, spotlighting important moments in the lives of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku as they embark on their respective paths toward heroism and villainy. Each episode is around 15 minutes long.

Episode 6 is the perfect example of what a series like Tales of the Jedi can accomplish: concise storytelling, but not without its own scope; breath-taking animation; and enriching characters we already know with moments that feel utterly essential.

Spoilers for Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 to follow…

Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 review: Resolve

Episode 6 takes place shortly after the events of Revenge of the Sith, with a candlelit procession for the death of Padme. Senator Bail Organa (voiced by Phil Lamarr, not Jimmy Smits, which is an automatic fine in my book) catches sight of Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) paying her respects, only to vanish from the crowd.

After finding her, he says: “You shouldn’t have come, there’s nothing you could have done.” She replies: “She was my friend.”

At this point in the timeline, Order 66 is in place, meaning Ahsoka could be in danger of execution if she’s found, just like all those younglings by Anakin’s hand. The senator offers to help her escape and gives her a radio if she ever needs help or wants to join the fight. “No, I’m tired of fighting,” she says.

It’s worth saying: Eckstein’s voice performance as Ahsoka has been one of the highlights of Tales of the Jedi, slipping effortlessly back into the role and reminding us why her character became so beloved.

Ahsoka flies away, and after an unspecified time jump, we see her peaceful life on a faraway farm, saving people from tumbling hay bales without every revealing her true nature. However, two locals realize she’s a Jedi: one wants to be her friend, and promises not to tell anybody; the other, an Empire bootlicker who professes his loyalty to Palpatine, snidely bids her farewell one day with, “Let the force be with you.”

The latter villager goes one step further: he calls in an Inquisitor (Clancy Brown – yes, the one from The Shawshank Redemption) to kill Ahsoka, who sets the entire farm alight and nearly murders him for his trouble. Before the saber makes contact with his neck, Ahsoka uses the Force to push him out of the way, and the pair face off in a circle of crackling, retina-scorching flames – after the stunning animation of earlier shorts, this feels like the ultimate showcase for how far the industry has come.

Without a weapon, she dodges all of his attacks, secures his double-bladed lightsaber, and lands a fatal blow, all under Kevin Kine’s extraordinary, epic battle theme, reminiscent of Trevor Jones’ goosebump-inducing score for The Last of the Mohicans.

Before the episode ends, she calls in a favor from the senator to secure a safe home for the villagers made homeless by the blaze. He tells her it’s worse than ever back home and asks if she’s ready to rejoin the fight. Without any words, she breathes, opens her eyes, and nods.

Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 review score: 9/10

Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 has everything I want from Star Wars: Inquisitors’ enforcing their brand of terrifying justice; meaningful observations of the Empire’s tyranny on everyday people; truly wonderful music, more than living up to the legacy of John Williams’ work; and Ahsoka Tano at her best.

Tales of the Jedi is available to stream now. You can sign up for Disney+ here.