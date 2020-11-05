Supernatural final episode trailer reveals early look at show’s final moments - Dexerto

In the lead up to the final few Supernatural episodes, a trailer has been released showing the brothers in their final battle.

It’s been 15 years of adventures for the Winchester brothers, with them facing anything from demons to God – and the stakes just keep getting higher.

It’s all set to come to a head in the show’s finale, where the hunters’ story will come to an end once and for all.

What’s in store for the Supernatural finale?

Supernatural will go out with a bang this November, allowing fans to well and truly say goodbye to the show.

There will be a look back at some of the series’ best moments in a special episode called ‘The Long Road Home’, followed by the final episode.

A trailer has been released, giving fans a glimpse of the brothers’ final moments.

It also includes snippets from the cast, with Jared Padalecki saying: “He and I, and everybody here, just wants to say thank you.”

The actor recently admitted that the final episode was one of his absolute favorites, with his co-star, Jensen Ackles, agreeing.

Ackles spoke to Glamour about the episode’s rewrite, after the ongoing health crisis delayed filming. He said: “We were supposed to have a lot of familiar faces come back, and we were going to try to filter them into a montage. It was going to be almost a break from the story and a look at how far we’ve come—a little tip of the hat to the fans—and we would all be able to celebrate together”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t possible, but Ackles has assured fans that the all-important ending has stayed the same.

This won’t be the last fans see of the actors though, with Padalecki taking on the lead role in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot and Ackles joining showrunner Eric Kripke on The Boys as Soldier Boy.

The final episode, ‘Carry On’, will air November 19 on The CW.