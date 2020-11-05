 Supernatural final episode trailer reveals early look at show’s final moments - Dexerto
Supernatural final episode trailer reveals early look at show’s final moments

Published: 5/Nov/2020 18:17

by Emma Soteriou
Supernatural Winchesters, Castiel and Jack
The CW/Warner Bros.

In the lead up to the final few Supernatural episodes, a trailer has been released showing the brothers in their final battle.

It’s been 15 years of adventures for the Winchester brothers, with them facing anything from demons to God – and the stakes just keep getting higher.

It’s all set to come to a head in the show’s finale, where the hunters’ story will come to an end once and for all.

Dean and Sam Winchester
The CW/Warner Bros.
The road has reached its end for the Winchesters

What’s in store for the Supernatural finale?

Supernatural will go out with a bang this November, allowing fans to well and truly say goodbye to the show.

There will be a look back at some of the series’ best moments in a special episode called ‘The Long Road Home’, followed by the final episode.

A trailer has been released, giving fans a glimpse of the brothers’ final moments.

It also includes snippets from the cast, with Jared Padalecki saying: “He and I, and everybody here, just wants to say thank you.”

The actor recently admitted that the final episode was one of his absolute favorites, with his co-star, Jensen Ackles, agreeing.

Ackles spoke to Glamour about the episode’s rewrite, after the ongoing health crisis delayed filming. He said: “We were supposed to have a lot of familiar faces come back, and we were going to try to filter them into a montage. It was going to be almost a break from the story and a look at how far we’ve come—a little tip of the hat to the fans—and we would all be able to celebrate together”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t possible, but Ackles has assured fans that the all-important ending has stayed the same.

This won’t be the last fans see of the actors though, with Padalecki taking on the lead role in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot and Ackles joining showrunner Eric Kripke on The Boys as Soldier Boy.

The final episode, ‘Carry On’, will air November 19 on The CW.

When is Titans season 3 coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more

Published: 5/Nov/2020 17:22

by Emma Soteriou
DC/Warner Bros.

Titans executive producer, Greg Walker, has revealed more on Starfire’s role in the upcoming season. Here’s everything we know about season three of the show so far.

DC’s Titans revolves around a group of teen heroes as they are brought together to face evil, with Dick Grayson leading the group.

The first few seasons primarily focused on Grayson becoming Nightwing, while other characters, including Starfire, gave less of an insight into their full backstory.

DC's Titans season 2
DC/Warner Bros.
Titans in action

When is Titans season 3 coming out?

Delays due to the ongoing health crisis meant that Titans only just returned to production. The show was intended for a fall 2020 release but is now expected in 2021.

After DC’s decision to move from production, the show is set to leave the DC Universe streaming platform and will be available on HBO Max instead.

Titans cast and plot

The main cast from the first two seasons will be returning, including Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy.

Curran Walter is also set to return, as his character, Jason Todd, becomes Red Hood, which has got a lot of fans excited. Todd, who replaced Grayson as Robin, disappeared after he decided to leave the team.

 

It has also been rumored that Tim Drake will be joining the Titans as Batman’s new Robin, but casting for this role is still unknown.

As for the storyline, it seems Red Hood will be a big part of the next season, perhaps seeking revenge against Grayson and the team.

Anna Diop as Starfire in DC's Titans
DC/ Warner Bros.
Anna Diop as Starfire in DC’s Titans

What will Starfire’s role be in Titans season 3?

Starfire – also known as Kory Anders – has shown off her abilities quite a few times over the last few seasons.

However, the character’s role in the show is about to grow a lot more, with her sister, Blackfire, coming onto the scene.

In an interview with TVLine, one of the show’s executive producers, Greg Walker, explained more: “The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of  which will lead to her true calling as Starfire.”

A new image was also shared of the character’s season 3 look.

With the new season about to introduce more of Starfire’s story, as well as Jason Todd as Red Hood, it will definitely be worth the extra wait, with a possible spring release on the cards.