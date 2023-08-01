Superman’s son just beat the entire Justice League – including his own father

The son of Superman managed to accomplish a feat few others have – defeating the Justice League. But what’s more impressive is how he did it.

Jon Kent’s journey to the world of Injustice has come to an end. The son of Superman found himself stranded in the world on a multiversal adventure to stop the sadistic Ultraman and instead found an alternate reality where a terrifying version of his father ruled with an iron fist alongside The Regime.

In many ways, Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent has been a love letter to the games that inspired it, Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2. It also served as a natural follow-up to the comic tie-in, Injustice: Year One.

It seemed like a fever dream not only that Injustice would return to comics but that it would return with the younger Superman, Jon Kent, exploring it. That excitement paid off in the final confrontation between Jon and Kal-El in a touching, explosive finale.

Adventures of Superman proves Jon deserves his father’s name

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #6 saw Jon resolve to fight back against the Justice League to save Batman and Harley Quinn from execution, as well as the captured Jay Nakamura.

Jon singlehandedly takes down the Justice League, a feat few others have accomplished, and he beats more of them with words than he did with fists – just like his father would. But it’s how Jon defeats his father that truly stands out.

Many fans were anticipating the potential of a powerhouse battle between Jon and the evil Superman of Injustice’s Regime, but what happens is much more heartfelt.

Jon refuses to lift a finger against Superman. Instead, he gives him a strong hug and pleads with him to accept his crimes and face justice for them. That only serves to drive Superman to rage, and he attacks Jon, who refuses to fight back. The world watches as their dictator is outed as a monster and a bully.

The finale tells a lot about Jon’s character and how his father has influenced him. He managed to save the day, rescuing Batman, Harley, and Jay by being kind and considerate, just like his father would.

With Adventures of Superman ending, Jon’s next adventure is teased as November’s Titans-centric crossover, Beast World. But the door definitely feels open for a return to the world of Injustice, and it certainly feels like this may not be the last time we see the evil Regime cross paths with the son of Superman.