Sumotherhood: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Sumotherhood is billed as a “parody of the UK urban genre” – here’s everything known about the movie, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Adam Deacon has been a stalwart of the UK film industry for the best part of two decades, making the likes of Kidulthood, Adulthood, and Anuvahood.

His new movie – Sumotherhood – sees him starring, directing, and co-writing with Michael Vu and Jazzie Zonzolo, with the film a spoof of his previous efforts.

While the cast is sure to make headlines, with cameos from music stars like Ed Sheeran, Lethal Bizzle, and Megaman, alongside Jennifer Saunders, Denise van Outen, Jamie Winstone, and former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.

Sumotherhood hits UK screens on October 13, 2023.

Adverts say it will only be available in theaters at the time, so there’s no word yet regarding when the film will arrive on Blu-ray/DVD, or streaming services.

There’s also no suggestion of when Sumotherhood will release outside the UK, but we’ll update this article when that news is announced.

Sumotherhood trailer

Here’s the official trailer for Sumotherhood, which is being released by Paramount Pictures:

The teaser suggests it’s a pretty broad comedy, while those random cameos can been seen at the end of the trailer.

Sumotherhood cast: Who’s in it?

Paramount Pictures

Here’s a list of the movie’s main cast members, as well as those high-profile celebrities appearing in smaller roles.

Adam Deacon

Jazzie Zonzolo

Danny Sapani

Richie Campbell

London Hughes

Vas Blackwood

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Jaime Winstone

Peter Serafinowicz

Arnold Jorge

Eddie Kadi

Ella Vaday

Charlie Sloth

Lethal Bizzle

Megaman

Denise van Outen

Tamzin Outhwaite

Jeremy Corbyn

Leomie Anderson

Jennifer Saunders

Ed Sheeran

Sumotherhood plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Sumotherhood: “In this parody of the UK urban genre Riko and Kane have got it all … big dreams, no respect and a fifteen grand debt. Could things get any worse?

“Yes! So, it’s time to man up and finally be taken serious as ‘Roadmen.’ Once putting their heads together on various ways to make some money, they decide to rob a megastar in a nightclub toilet and hold up the local bank but things inevitably don’t go to plan. However, somehow a misunderstanding leads them to be desired and acquired for business with one of East London’s toughest firms, putting them in the line of fire to the firm’s arch-rivals.

“Can Riko and Kane live up to their name? Will Riko win the affection of Tamara and if he does, will Tyrese, Tamara’s lunatic stepbrother, allow Riko to live? Will his life be worth living if the local London Feds draw a line back to our duo? Anything can happen when Riko and Kane are on the scene in this new action-packed urban comedy.”

Sumotherhood hits screens on October 13, while for more TV & Movie coverage, click here.