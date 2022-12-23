Stranger Things Tokyo will explore the Upside Down in new anime

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

A new report suggests the next installment in Netflix’s iconic franchise will be an anime titled Stranger Things Tokyo.

Most fans are conflicted on the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, as it not only serves as a conclusion to this epic saga, but also a farewell to plenty of characters that fans have gotten attached to over the years.

Fans are also interested in getting more answers about the Upside Down, Vecna, and what other mysteries this alternate dimension offer.

It seems unlikely that all these questions will be answered in the fifth season, but that doesn’t mean that fans will not have the opportunity to explore the Upside Down in the future.

Stranger Things Tokyo anime is in development

According to a new report from What’s On Netflix, a spinoff series titled Stranger Things Tokyo is moving forward in development. However, it won’t be the same Stranger Things fans know.

Instead, it will be an anime rather than a live-action spinoff.

As the name implies, the anime will take place in Tokyo, with a description of the project saying that “[a]n encounter with the Upside Down evolves into a grand adventure for video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo.”

Netflix Stranger Things Tokyo will feature another adventure into the Upside Down.

In many ways, this appears to be tonally consistent with the Duffer Brothers’ live action series, but it will explore a completely different culture that we have not yet seen interact with the Upside Down.

According to What’s On Netflix, the anime will be “the first” Stranger Things spinoff and will have a six-hour runtime.

There is not yet a known or predicted release date for the Stranger Things anime.