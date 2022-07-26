Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn detained by US immigration & freed by Eddie fan

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie in Stranger Things, was detained by US immigration before being freed by a fan of the show.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 set Eddie up to be the hero of the story, but viewers were too busy running up that hill to realize it. Then came Volume 2, and his tragic, badass farewell, playing Master of Puppets in the Upside Down like there’s no tomorrow.

Ever since, Joseph Quinn mania has gripped the world. For an actor who only had small roles in Overlord, Game of Thrones, and a smattering of other shows before Stranger Things, he’s suddenly become one of the most famous people on the planet. Eddie Munson forever, indeed.

While he’s still adjusting to his newfound stardom, having friends everywhere you go is a plus of fame when it comes to being detained, it seems.

Joseph Quinn freed from US immigration by Stranger Things Eddie fans

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Quinn revealed he nearly didn’t make it to his talk show debut after he was detained on entry to the country.

He explained: “I very nearly didn’t make it. I was held up at immigration yesterday. Have you ever been to secondary? It’s not so fun.

“I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me: ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’

“I said: ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. And he didn’t believe me.”

Fortunately, a nearby immigration officer recognized Quinn as Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson, and intervened so he could be let go.

He continued: “One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’ And then [the colleague] said: ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things,’ and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?’

“[The man asked]: ‘Do you come back next season?’ I was like: ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better!’ and gave me my passport.”

Stranger Things Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.