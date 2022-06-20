Stranger Things’ Eddie actor teases guitar scene in “astonishing” Season 4 finale

Stranger Things’ new popular character Eddie Munson has teased what’s to come for his character in Season 4 Volume 2, including his upcoming guitar solo.

The Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 has been a major hit this year, with the final two episodes – which will reach the length of four hours – coming out at the beginning of next month.

One of the most striking visuals that was teased in the above Stranger Things trailer was of a man riffing on a guitar in the Upside Down. This man turned out to be the breakout MVP of Season 4, Eddie Munson.

What happens to Eddie in Stranger Things Season 4?

Eddie is a Dungeons and Dragons fanatic, a proud self-proclaimed freak, and he also loves to play guitar. He even invites cheerleader Chrissy to see his band, which she sadly never does due to… the events of Episode 1.

Eddie, who is played by up and coming actor Joe Quinn, really goes through it this season. He gets accused of murder, is forced into hiding, and is chased throughout Hawkins and the upside down by multiple kinds of monsters.

Stranger Things viewers can only imaging what more will be thrown at Eddie in the final two episodes of this season, but he at least gets to do one thing he loves: he’s going to have that epic guitar solo, as shown in the trailer.

When being interviewed by The Guardian, Joe Quinn had this to say about the finale: “I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing.”

It’s possible to imagine why he’s playing the guitar in the Upside Down; most likely to distract or draw in the many monsters down there. But what song is he playing?

Considering that Quinn has stated that he’s a big fan of Metallica, and that he listened to a ton of music to prepare for the role, he could be playing anything from that band’s repertoire.

Or, he could be playing Dio; he has a Dio patch on the back of his denim jacket, which was actually donated to the show by Ronnie James Dio’s widow. Eddie could even be playing Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, since the song has become incredibly popular since it was featured this season.

Many TikTokers have attempted to figure out the song, and the highest contenders are apparently Europe’s The Final Countdown, while some believe it could be Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

But no matter what Eddie plays, as Quinn states, it’s going to be ambitious and astonishing. But this moment wasn’t all Quinn talked about.

Will Eddie die in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2?

Many Stranger Things fans believe that a major character is going to die at the end of this season. Considering how many characters are now taking centre stage in the show, it would probably be wise to start cutting those numbers down.

But who this unfortunate person will be is anybody’s guess. And considering that Eddie is a new character, like Bob was in Season 2, does that make him more likely the have an untimely end?

Well, if one reads into Quinn’s interview, it seems like Eddie may live to see Season 5.

He states to The Guardian about being in the show’s fifth – and final – season: “I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back. I’d love to, if they’ll have me.”

Quinn may be speaking cryptically, but this doesn’t sound like someone who will be definitively killed off and left out of upcoming episodes.

Now, this may not necessarily mean that he’ll survive. After all, Billy appears in Season 4 after sacrificing himself in the Season 3 finale. But if things are up in the air, that still gives Eddie a fighting chance to live through this upcoming season finale.

And considering how popular a character Eddie has become, show co-creators the Duffer Brothers will likely want to bring him back for the next season.

And if he doesn’t, at least fans will get to see him play a sick guitar solo in the ongoing battle against the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 will conclude on Netflix on July 1.