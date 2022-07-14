Steven Spielberg rumored to direct Fantastic Four

Cameron Frew . 2 hours ago

Steven Spielberg – yes, the Steven Spielberg – is rumored to be directing the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has bagged some fabulous directors since 2008, whether it’s Ryan Coogler on Black Panther, Sam Raimi on Doctor Strange 2, or most notably, James Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

For the most part, though, the franchise’s directors act more as stewards for the IP than bringing a massive amount of personal style. For example, the way the Russo Brothers and Jon Watts handled Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is extraordinary, but their craft plays second fiddle to the geekery in play.

So far, the MCU has yet to bag a bonafide legend to helm one of its films. Could one be tempted, given the oversight and roadmap that dictates each movie to a certain degree? Well, according to a new rumor, the answer may be yes.

Steven Spielberg to direct Fantastic Four, according to rumor

Spielberg is reportedly in the running to helm the MCU’s Fantastic Four, which will see the debut of Marvel’s first family. No casting has been announced, nor has any director been confirmed.

It comes from Comic Book Movie’s report, which credited unnamed but “reliable” scoopers with the rumor.

The report reads: “Now, before you dismiss this as just another bit of fabricated internet bullsh*t, it’s worth noting that several reliable (or semi-reliable, anyway) scoopers have alluded to the story (nobody seems ready to report on it outright just yet), and we have heard that Kevin Feige has been speaking to Spielberg about the possibility of directing a future MCU project for some time.”

Fans react to Steven Spielberg Fantastic Four rumor

It should go without saying, but take this with a huge pinch of salt. Details around the Fantastic Four movie have barely been discussed, but it’s expected fans will learn more from Marvel’s panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Nevertheless, the notion of Spielberg joining the MCU has fans pretty fired up. “The rumor that Steven Spielberg could be directing the fantastic four movie sounds really cool ngl,” one user wrote.

“An absolute massive win for Kevin Feige & the House of Mouse if he signs on,” another tweeted.

Others are more sceptical, given Spielberg’s stature and how the MCU operates. “Won’t happen but Spielberg is the GOAT so I want it,” one wrote, while another tweeted: “I doubt it’ll happen, but if it does, then holy crap my anticipation will shoot through the roof!”

There’s no release date for Fantastic Four at the time of writing.