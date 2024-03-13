Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader & Stormtrooper – How to preorder

Hasbro and Lucasfilm and kicking off Imperial March with stunning new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures of Darth Vader and the Stormtrooper, which Dexerto can exclusively reveal.

The first massive wave of Star Wars merch for 2024 is here as Hasbro kicks off “Imperial March,” a month-long celebration for Star Wars fans and collectors.

For the remainder of the month, Lucasfilm will reveal new Star Wars merchandise—including action figures, collectibles, accessories, and more—on the official Star Wars: Imperial March website.

To kick off the event, Dexerto can exclusively reveal your first look at two new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures.

Article continues after ad

Star Wars celebrates Imperial March with new Darth Vader & Stormtrooper figures

Today, Dexerto can exclusively reveal the first look at the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader and Stormtrooper figure. Previously announced as a pipeline reveal, both figures will be up for pre-order soon.

The Darth Vader figure, in particular, will appeal to fans. It’s a long-overdue upgrade for fans of Vader’s A New Hope design, replacing the previous version from 2012.

Article continues after ad

Hasbro

There was, technically, a 2021 Rogue One Darth Vader that is close to the A New Hope design; that figure featured cumbersome molded robes that fans weren’t terribly fond of. Fortunately, those are replaced by much more attractive cloth goods robes for this release.

Article continues after ad

The Stormtrooper figure itself doesn’t have too many surprises. It appears to use the same mold and deco as a 2022 Stormtrooper. That figure was a Walmart exclusive, so this gives collectors who missed out (or troop builders who need to replenish their forces) the chance to pick up the figure again.

Hasbro

Both figures will be available for pre-order starting March 14 at major retailers or via the pre-order links below.

Hasbro

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024)

During the Galactic Civil War, Darth Vader set out to find the Rebel Alliance’s secret location and retrieve the schematics of the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the Death Star. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER figure (VC #334) inspired by the character’s appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 alternate hands and his signature red-bladed Lightsaber.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hasbro

Hasbro

Available for pre-order 3/14 at 1pm ET at Amazon, Hasbro Pulse, Entertainment Earth, and other major retailers.

Hasbro

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024)

Donning sleek white armor, stormtroopers are elite shock troopers fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER figure (VC #231) inspired by the character’s appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and entertainment-inspired blaster accessory.

Article continues after ad

Hasbro

Hasbro

Available for pre-order 3/14 at 1pm ET at Amazon, Hasbro Pulse, Entertainment Earth, and other major retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.