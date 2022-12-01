Sister Act 3 script is ready, and Whoopi Goldberg has big plans for the musical sequel

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Get your prayer books and song books out, because Sister Act 3 is apparently on its way, and Whoopi Goldberg has plans for the sequel.

Sister Act has been one of the most popular films of Whoopi Goldberg’s career, and it seems like she isn’t done with it yet.

The franchise began in 1992, with the official IMDb plot stating, “When a nightclub singer (Goldberg) is forced to take refuge from the mob in a convent, she ends up turning the convent choir into a soulful chorus complete with a Motown repertoire, until the sudden celebrity of the choir jeopardizes her identity.”

The film garnered a sequel, along with a musical adaptation, and now it appears like a third film is on the way, according to the star.

Whoopi Goldberg has plans for Sister Act 3

Sister Act 3 has been in development at Disney+ since 2020, but finally there seems to be some visible progress. Goldberg, who is attached as a producer, gave an update about the film while making an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“The script came in yesterday,” Goldberg explained, to massive audience applause.

She did however add that there was still a while to go before filming could actually start. “I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don’t get in its way, it could actually be pretty good.”

Not only that, but it seems like Goldberg wants the talk show host to be involved in Sister Act 3. She asked Fallon if he had ever seen the Batman television series, recalling when the Caped Crusader would be climbing a wall, and “suddenly a window would open and somebody would stick their head out.”

She then asked Fallon, “Would you stick your head out if we made a space for you to just come and do it for like a day?” Goldberg asked Fallon.

Fallon replied excitedly, “Yes! Are you kidding me? To be in Sister Act 3? Of course, I would do that, I would do anything for you.”

Goldberg also wants Jenifer Lewis to be involved with the film, no doubt due to the actor’s amazing vocals, and the fact that she helped Goldberg with her voice on the set of the first movie. The pair discussed this on daytime TV show The View, which Goldberg moderates. You can watch the clip of them discussing Sister Act below:

Sister Act is currently available to stream on Disney+. You can sign up for an account here.