You can now stay in Shrek’s swamp house

Hey now, you’re an all star, get your game on, and go stay at Shrek’s very own swamp home. No, we’re not kidding.

The Shrek franchise – including the Puss in Boots movies – has been going strong over the past two decades, with its newest iteration, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, dropping in cinemas last year, and the ogre’s fifth installment on the way.

Shrek movies are like onions. Meaning, in some cases, you can peel back layer after layer to see a meaningful family film. Or in other cases, they’re just stinkers. But said movies have become iconic, with their heartfelt moments, great comedy, and subversive fairytale setting.

Now it seems that you can even stay at that setting, as Shrek’s swamp house is now up for grabs for you to stay in.

How can I stay at Shrek’s swamp?

While the ogre famously wanted everyone to “get out of my swamp!” you can now book to stay at his home with Airbnb from October 13, 2023. This fun holiday location is situated in Scotland in the United Kingdom, specifically in the Highland Council.

The swamp actually boasts a luxury getaway, with beautiful woodland scenery and cosy interiors which look just like the movie. Check out the photos below:

Seems like this is the perfect chance to go far, far away, and perhaps you could even have a Shrek binge-watch party.

Where can I watch the Shrek movies?

The Shrek movies are actually spread across streaming platforms. Below, we’ve listed the platforms that you’re able to view each of the movies on:

Shrek : Hulu and Peacock

: Hulu and Peacock Shrek 2 : Hulu and Peacock

: Hulu and Peacock Shrek the Third: Prime Video and other VOD platforms

Prime Video and other VOD platforms Shrek Forever After: Netflix

Netflix Puss in Boots: Netflix

Netflix Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Peacock

All of the movies are also available to rent via Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

