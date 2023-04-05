How to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – is it streaming?

Is Puss in Boots 2 on streaming? Puss in Boots: The Last Wish made a surprising splash in cinemas, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it’ll be available on streaming.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the newest movie to come from the Shrek franchise, has certainly made an impact at the cinemas. Many were pleasantly surprised at this, and the film is now considered to be one of the best animated pictures of the past decade.

Puss in Boots 2’s official plot goes as such: “For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.”

Since the movie grew in popularity due to word of mouth, sadly not everyone was able to catch it while it was in cinemas. So, here’s how to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and where can you stream the acclaimed sequel.

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on streaming?

Puss in Boots 2 is now available to stream with a Peacock subscription.

Peacock is NBC’s streaming platform, and since the ferocious feline is a Universal Pictures asset, his newest film has now been added to the services’ roster.

An ad-supported Peacock Premium plan costs $5 a month, while an ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan costs $10 a month. Both plans give you access to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, along with all of the other movies that Peacock has to offer.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is also available to buy and rent through platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

And if you want to see a teaser of the swashbuckling kitty, then, check out the trailer below:

