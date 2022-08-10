Shaggy voice actor confirms popular Scooby-Doo character is not a “pothead”

Scott Innes, a voice actor best known for voicing Shaggy on Scooby-Doo confirmed on Twitch that the character isn’t as into smoking marijuana as some fans believe.

The character of Shaggy is one of a lazy hippy who has a seemingly bottomless stomach, which some fans have theorized is due to him secretly being a smoker.

During an August 9 Twitch broadcast of a MultiVersus tournament, streamer VyseDomo had Shaggy’s voice actor, Scott Innes on to talk about the character and his career.

Wasting no time, the streamer inquired about Shaggy being a stoner and Innes’ reply, but some 420 enthusiasts might not like what he had to say.

Is Shaggy from Scooby-Doo a stoner?

After asking if Shaggy is, in fact, a pothead, Innes hesitated for a moment before giving his honest answer on the topic.

“Everybody says that, but you know, a Scooby Snack is not pot, so no he’s not,” Innes said, ruling out the fictional desert as an edible. “A lot of people think that because they want to.”

According to the voice actor, who has been playing Shaggy for many years, the character has one vice and it’s food, not weed.

“Scooby and Shaggy, we don’t promote, as far as me, doing the voice, I respect the characters and I love the characters and it’s all rated G, man,” he insisted. “I’m not even a fan of Adult Swim!”

Of course, it’s doubtful that Innes’ comments will change how many perceive the character, but for him, Shaggy isn’t one to partake in the devil’s lettuce.